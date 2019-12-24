Outlander season 5: Should Starz use Power season 6 to launch trailer?







The first two months of Starz in 2020 could very well be the most noteworthy stretch of time in the network’s history. First and foremost, they have the remaining episodes of Power — one of the biggest shows in the network’s history. Then, they are following that up with new episodes of Outlander starting on February 16. This is yet another enormously popular show with viewers all over the world.

Because of the fan followings that exist for both shows, this does bring us to our next question — is the perfect time to launch an Outlander season 5 trailer prior to the start of a Power season 6 episode? There are certainly a lot of arguments for it…

At the moment, it does feel as though we’re not going to be seeing an Outlander trailer through the end of the year. While it’d be hilarious if they put out just in spite of us saying this, it’s hard releasing promotional material for stuff during the holiday season. It can just be very challenging to have retention, or for publications to see what you’re doing and boosting your metaphorical signal.

Meanwhile, the big argument for using Power is that you’re creating one of the biggest signals possible. You are using a very-popular show to launch another, you get a lot of eyeballs on your network/your app, and then you release the trailer everywhere shortly after the fact. It can’t be one of those things where you make it a Starz exclusive since you’ll lose your ability to spread it around. Think of this mostly as a launching pad, and then the internet can send it off to another stratosphere.

The other options for Starz, in our mind, are quite simple: Just pick a random time during the day in January to release a trailer, since it will get a lot of coverage that way. Or, maybe feature the trailer for the first time on a late-night show if you can book one of your cast members! That is something we have seen other shows do before.

No matter what, we’re very keen to see a full-length Outlander trailer. To date, what we’ve seen is a brief teaser for what’s coming, coupled with a sneak peek that aired earlier this month.

Do you think that Starz should use Power to promote Outlander?

