Could Doctor Who season 12, beyond have more historical episodes?







By and large, we think Doctor Who is known more for its science-fiction elements than any other show out there. Just think about all of the reasons why! It features time travel, moving through outer space, and characters who are often wacky, imaginative, or a little bit of both rolled into a neat little package.

Yet, one of the things that we also know about Doctor Who is that it often tries its best to ensure that it is not just one thing … and we think that is the case more than ever within the Chris Chibnall era. Look at an episode like “Rosa,” one that was largely rooted in history with a little bit more rooted in. That could be an introduction into something more down the road.

Want some more news when it comes to Doctor Who in video form? Then check out the latest expectations for season 12 below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news or view our show playlist.

So is it possible that there could be an episode of Doctor Who coming that is purely within the historical realm? It doesn’t sound as though anything is coming for now … but there’s always a chance. That’s at least the sentiment that we get from Chibnall himself, who stated the following on the sujbect to the Radio Times:

“I thought ‘Rosa’ was really really close to a pure historical – there’s just the one sci-fi guy with a vortex manipulator … I was interested to see how that went down, because that felt like probably the purest historical – in terms of the priority component [being] historical – probably since the show came back, I would say.

“I’d happily [revisit the format]. I mean we haven’t done it yet. But there’s no rule against it.”

In the end, maybe this could be an idea for season 13 — but we don’t think doing a historical episode for the sake of doing one is necessarily the goal. Instead, we think more that the producers of the show may just opt to do something else in this space if they have a good idea that would bring something different to the show.

Remember that Doctor Who season 12 will premiere with a new episode on New Year’s Day — we’ll have more leading up to it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Doctor Who!

What do you want to see on Doctor Who season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







