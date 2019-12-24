





Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight over on CBS? Within this piece, we come bearing more answers on that!

Unfortunately, we wish that there were some answers that would make some people smile, but that’s not happening. NCIS: New Orleans is going to be off the air tonight — not only that, but it will be gone for the next several weeks, as well. This past episode was the final one (at least for the near future) to air Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will return starting on Sunday, February 16, where it will air once again at 10:00 — this time after NCIS: Los Angeles.

While there are no official details at the moment regarding NCIS: New Orleans and what’s coming next, it does feel like we are entering a new era. With Eddie Barrett now dead, there’s no more need to investigate and try to get justice over what happened. The priority instead can shift over to trying to figure out how to heal and move forward. There may be justice now for Christopher Lasalle in some form, but that doesn’t mean that there is closure.

For Dwayne Pride, we still have plenty of questions about that — especially since we don’t know whether or not Pride shot Barrett out of self-defense. The shots were fired off-camera, and there is a little bit of evidence that he may have done it simply out of a desire to: That man in red who turned up in his dream. Could this be a manifestation of Pride’s darker side, ready and eager to come out to play? That’s certainly not something we can ignore at the moment, especially since this show has played around with various “characters” living within Pride’s head. Even if Barrett is gone, this character may still have a role to play moving forward.

