Stumptown season 2: The current renewal odds at ABC







Is there a good chance of a Stumptown season 2 happening over at ABC? Within this piece, we want to do our best to figure that out!

Going into this fall, we know that the network had some incredibly-high hopes for the private-eye series. They had a popular star in How I Met Your Mother alum Cobie Smulders, and they also relied on a pretty extensive promotional campaign in order to sell the show. There were ads pretty much throughout the entire summer that hyped up the series’ sense of humor, its action, and also the strength of Dex as a lead character. ABC clearly wanted a big hit here, even if the 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot on Wednesdays comes with its fair share of challenges.

So is Stumptown surging to the point where we’re confident in a season 2? Not as of yet, but at least it’s got a full-season order and is reasonably steady in the ratings. The show premiered to a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and while more recent episodes have hovered around a 0.5 or 0.6, it’s expected that new shows will lose some of their original crowd. It’s about how you maintain those numbers moving forward that determines your long-term future.

The case for keeping the show – Given its semi-procedural format, Stumptown is the sort of show that should keep a lot of its audience from one season to the next. That’s harder for a high-concept drama/serialized show to do, given that your viewers are more required to watch every single episode. This show is a little easier for viewers to dive into and understand what’s happening. It should play well internationally thanks to Smulders, and it’s also got some good DVR numbers.

The case for cancellation – A 0.5 rating in the demo is low, and it’s not really any better than a series the network already canceled in Whiskey Cavalier. The silver lining here is that ABC has a larger in-house studio stake with this show, and that may make it a little more financially viable for them in the long-term.

Current prediction – This is a renewal/cancellation that could come down to the wire. It may also depend heavily on what the ratings are during the second part of the season, which is kicking off early next year.

