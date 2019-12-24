Is FBI new tonight on CBS? On season 2 episode 11, beyond







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself eager to get some more information on that subject, we have that within.

If you hadn’t heard yet, last week’s new episode was unfortunately the final one for the calendar year … which means that we’re going to be waiting for some time still to see what’s coming up next. There is no FBI tonight (it is Christmas Eve, after all), just as there is no new episode airing on December 31, either. That is New Year’s Eve, which of course presents all sorts of challenges in its own right. That’s why CBS is waiting until January 7 to see another new episode of the show.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for that installment just yet, you can take a look at that below:

“Fallout” – After a businessman with a history of harassment claims against him is killed, the team suspects it may be one of his many accusers, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The only thing that we can say leading up to this episode is quite simple: Within the world of FBI, nothing is ever really what it seems. This case could take a few surprises twists that nobody sees coming.

In a way, January 7 is going to generate more headlines for the premiere of FBI: Most Wanted than the return of the flagship show and we get it. This is CBS’ chance to build a new universe with an established formula that works very well. Can these shows do for CBS what NBC has with One Chicago? There’s obviously a hope here, but there is a difference between having hope and then executing it. What will make the spin-off different is that it will be a bit broader in scope, as it’s not just about a field office in a single city. Instead, these characters will have to traverse in order to find some of the most-noteworthy characters out there.

