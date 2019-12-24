Magnum PI season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Who’s faking an injury?







Magnum PI season 2 episode 13 is the second episode of the show airing in the new year, and it’s also the first one airing after the big crossover. What’s coming during this hour? Think in terms of a fun undercover operation, but also a surprising move on the part of Higgins! Why would she fake an injury in order to not be able to investigate a case with Magnum? It feels outside of what we know about her … but she probably has a pretty good reason for it. That’s also something that we could see play out over the course of the episode.

For a few more details as to what’s coming up next, we suggest that you check out the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 13 synopsis right now:

“Mondays are for Murder” – Magnum and TC go undercover as efficiency experts when a corporate manager is murdered and everyone in the office is a suspect. Also, Rick is curious why Higgins faked an injury to prevent her from investigating the case with Thomas, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The idea of getting to see some of these characters undercover is something that we’re always going to find entertaining, mostly because it’s a chance to watch characters mix things up and have a little bit more fun! We get to learn more about who they are, and also how they can adapt for any situation. It’s also fun for Magnum and TC given that neither one of them are traditional cops — you know, the sort of people who would tend to go on this sort of operation.

One last thing that we’ll note here is this — even though this episode isn’t going to be a traditional crossover, you’re going to have a small crossover element present here in the form of Taylor Wily, who will be appearing as Kamekona. We do like that Magnum PI is bringing on board various characters from Five-0, just to continue to inform the overall universe.

