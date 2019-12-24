Shameless season 10 episode 8 spoilers: Debbie and Claudia’s future







On this past episode of Shameless season 10, Debbie Gallagher found herself in a most unusual position. She spent the night with a woman that she had met the night before at a bar, only to then be paid not too long after.

What was going on there? Well, the simple read on it is that Claudia (played by UnREAL alum Constance Zimmer) thought that she was a prostitute. Debbie could’ve just taken the money and run, but she clearly wanted more answers … which is why she is going back to said woman and demanding them on Sunday’s new episode.

In a new sneak peek for what’s coming up (which you can see over at the link here), Debbie asks about the confusion, which is when she’s told that she was sitting the night before at a spot at the bar typically reserved for prostitutes. Hence, the confusion. Yet, Debbie makes it clear that she’s interested in maybe something more, which leads to the two setting a time for a date a little bit later on. Debbie is then offered up the hotel room for the remainder of the day while her possible new girlfriend is off at work.

So could there be something here that lasts? It remains to be seen, given that we don’t really know all that much about Zimmer’s character at the moment. Meanwhile, we know that Debbie is out to find ways to find money following what transpired with the welder’s union and the strike. Having a relationship based mostly on something transactional could be problematic. It doesn’t seem as though Debbie is all about the money right now (she could’ve taken the previous cash and ran), but this is a relationship being set up now mostly on the basis of Debbie getting things from this woman. There’s a chance that this could define it down the line, and that could be a problem for both parties a little bit later on.

