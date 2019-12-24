Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 10 spoilers: New NBC details







Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 10 is the first installment airing in 2020, and we know that it’s kicking off with a dramatic crisis. Rollins is in jeopardy judging from the way that the fall finale wrapped up, and trying to make sure that she is okay is just one part of what’s sure to be a powerful episode. We’re seeing desperate actions within this episode, unpredictable situations, and also more of the SVU team in its current form trying to mesh.

In a lot of ways, it does still feel weird to use the word “mesh” in relation to a show that has been together for more than two decades. Yet, with Kat now a part of the team, we’ve got some new blood in there for the first time in a while. The dynamic between Kat and Fin is something you can see in the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), provided that you haven’t had a chance to see it to date.

Meanwhile, the SVU season 21 episode 10 synopsis offers up some more information on what’s coming up:

01/09/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A desperate father takes matters into his own hands in the case against his daughter’s rapist. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Nicholas Turturro, Vincent Kartheiser and Demore Barnes.

While you may be waiting for a little over two weeks in order to see this episode air, consider this your reminder that there is some other good stuff coming beforehand. As previously reported, on January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time there will be a special via the Paley Center that features many past and present people associated with SVU talking about the show, its legacy, and what it means to them. This is the sort of special typically reserved for shows in their final season, but the good news here is that it does not seem as though SVU is going to be concluding anytime soon. There’s a lot of important stuff still to come!

