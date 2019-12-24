When Calls the Heart season 7 filming wraps; Christmas Special details







For everyone out there excited about all things When Calls the Heart, there is a lot to be thankful for right now! We are one day away from the latest Christmas Special premiering on Hallmark Channel. Not only that, but we’re also going to be seeing more new episodes in 2020!

In a post on Twitter, series star Erin Krakow was the first to confirm that the cast and crew are done shooting the latest batch of episodes. There is no specific premiere date for these just yet, but we would be shocked if the network was going to make you wait too long in order to check some of these out. (February 2020 is the time period that’s been floated around out there.) We’re bracing already for a batch of episodes that will combine a lot of joy and laughter, but also drama and romance. There are few shows that combine all of the elements and roll them into one!

So what’s going to be coming up on the Christmas Special this year? We’ve already shared a brief sneak peek at what looks to be a lively outdoor festival, and you’re going to have a chance to see Krakow’s Elizabeth do her best to create some magic for Baby Jack. In speaking on the special further via Parade, here is what Paul Greene (Carson) had to say:

“there are many interesting, crossing storylines, starting with baby Jack’s first Christmas. I go on a huge adventure. It is so charming and the music’s fantastic … It’s going to be the most beautiful way to spend Christmas Day evening with your family snuggled around the fire and watching two hours of When Calls the Heart. People are going to love this.”

The special will start airing on Christmas Day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and for many, it may be one of the best ways to wrap up the holiday. Admittedly, there aren’t too many television shows that would brave airing this time of year — the main shows on our radar at the moment are this one alongside Call the Midwife and then also NBA basketball, which runs throughout the day.

What are you the most excited to see at the moment for the When Calls the Heart 2019 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments, and remember to also come back soon for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

And that’s a @WCTH_TV Season 7 wrap!

Feeling very grateful for another wonderful season telling stories and making memories with our incredible cast & crew!

I can’t wait to share them with all of you!

💕

📸: Ricardo Hubbs pic.twitter.com/xOQ4uxmxk4 — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) December 20, 2019

