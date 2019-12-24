Lost in Space season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







Is a Lost in Space season 3 renewal going to happen over at Netflix … or are we destined to see this show lost in space itself? Yes, we just used a terrible pun, but it’s a good setup for some important questions on the series’ long-term future.

First things first, it’s worth noting that there is no official renewal or cancellation one way or another for the series, an adaptation-of-sorts of the classic from so many years before. Do we think that Netflix would love to make more episodes? More than likely yes, but there are challenges … big challenges. One of the most obvious ones is trying to launch a new season of anything on Christmas Day itself. This is not a time when there are a lot of viewers around interested in watching something unrelated to the holidays. It’s going to need solid promotion from Netflix over the next few days, which really makes us wonder why in the world Netflix didn’t just wait until December 27. That feels more like a programming sweet spot, given that the streaming service could’ve put the show on the air then and not had to contend anywhere near as much with people distracted with other stuff.

One of the biggest reasons to bring the series back is that Netflix doesn’t have too many shows out there quite like this. It’s one that can be enjoyed by a majority of viewers, and also one that allows for so much imagination and heart. There are a lot of big, space-related programs out there at the moment, as well, so the genre seems to be generating a lot of buzz. This show is premiering just a short stretch after The Expanse over on Amazon; Netflix also has another space series in Another Life, while Hulu has The Orville.

More than likely, we’ll hear about a potential Lost in Space season 3 over the next several months. The best thing that you can do in order to help the series is watch it the whole way through, and then tell many of your friends to do the same thing. Netflix will want to know that there’s enthusiasm and an interest in people sticking around and watching another season.

