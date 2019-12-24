Chicago Med season 5 episode 10 spoilers: A blast from Will’s past







Chicago Med season 5 episode 10 is an episode you’ve been waiting to see for some time, especially after those cliffhangers. Will Halstead is reeling for Natalie’s memory coming back, just like we’re seeing a difficult situation unfolding for Ethan and April. After she kissed Crockett, what happens to her relationship?

Oh, and we should mention that the winter premiere has patients — as is the case with a show like this!

Today, NBC officially unveiled the first details for “Guess It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,” which admittedly sounds a lot like a line Natalie could say to Will after he proclaims he’s moved forward following everything the two have gone through. The Chicago Med season 5 episode 10 synopsis has some more information:

01/08/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Halstead’s world is thrown into turmoil when a former patient resurfaces. April has a secret she considers confessing to Ethan. Dr. Charles tries to maintain his focus during a difficult time.

Knowing what we’ve come to about Chicago Med over the years, we’d go ahead and not draw any big assumptions that any cliffhanger from the fall finale will be resolved fully here. More than likely, we’re going to instead see the writers taking their time to check off all of the metaphorical boxes and give you some more good stuff a little bit later on down the road. Patience is going to be one of the most important things to see answers to some of the show’s larger question marks.

No matter what happens, it’s going to just be nice to have the doctors and nurses back on TV for a nice little run. NBC’s usually pretty good about giving us a good chunk of stories in the month of January, before of course another hiatus comes into the picture.

