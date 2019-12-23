Dynasty season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The trial continues







Dynasty season 3 episode 9 is going to be the first episode of the new year, and based on where we left off, there are many reasons to be excited! Let’s start things off here with this — an oh-so-simple reminder that Blake’s trial is still ongoing. We’ve seen some shocking and/or funny moments so far, and that’s before even getting Alexis Carrington in front of the jury. We’ve been waiting to see Elaine Hendrix’s version of the character and now that she’s here, we have reasons aplenty to have our hair standing on end. To think we’re not even actively involved in the trial in the way that Blake is! He has to actually sit there and listen to some of what’s being said.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Dynasty season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

THE TRUTH HURTS – Blake’s (Grant Show) trial continues as Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) shocks the jury with her testimony. Following the scuffle between Adam (Sam Underwood) and Liam (Adam Huber), Fallon (Liz Gillies) returns to the courthouse to find her mother has returned, newly married to her ex-fiancee, Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke). Also starring Daniella Alonso, Michael Michele, Alan Dale, Rafael De La Fuente, and Robert Christopher Riley. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr (#309). Original airdate 1/17/2020.

In true Dynasty fashion, where we are entering this special isn’t going to be anywhere close to where we are at the end of it. We want to have our jaw hanging on the ground since that is just the sort of show we’ve got here. Dynasty operates under an almost-constant currency of finding ways to get your hair standing on end, and this trial should do an effective job of setting the stage for whatever is coming up. Let’s just hope that viewers remember to watch, given that we are at a point in which the show’s facing some ratings jeopardy.

