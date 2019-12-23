The Amazing Race 32: Why the wait for premiere date news?







Over the course of the past month or so, we’ve had a chance to learn about premiere dates for a number of CBS shows. Yet, we haven’t been so lucky when it comes to The Amazing Race 32. Other than knowing that there is another season coming, and that this season has already been filmed, there isn’t a whole lot of other news out there all about it.

So what is CBS doing when it comes to the future of the reality-show staple? To be frank, they are just buying their time and trying out some other shows. They’ve already figured out that the Race is going to have a solid viewership week after week. It’s not going to suddenly become some runaway ratings smash, but it’s also not going to be a total dud. That’s why there’s no real pressure on them to air it at midseason — though in our mind, it’s still weird when they don’t given that the numbers when they did were pretty strong a couple of years back.

For the time being, we’d be willing to wager that The Amazing Race 32 will have a premiere date announced at some point in March, and that we’re also going to see it handed a timeslot at some point in April or May, likely after one of CBS’ other shows concludes. We could see it taking the spot of an All Rise after it concludes, or find a home on Friday night after one of the series on the schedule there. If one of the comedies ends early, maybe there could be some real estate for it Thursday.

No matter when it premieres, just rest assured that The Amazing Race 32 will be back on the air in 2020, pending some last-minute shocker. The one thing we do wish was that there was some sort of resource where viewers could easily watch some of the great international versions that are out there. These are the shows that could make an otherwise-arduous wait for new episodes a little bit easier. (Both the Canadian and Australian versions bring constant smiles and some pretty fantastic casting.)

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on The Amazing Race right now!

What do you want to see on The Amazing Race 32?

Meanwhile, when do you want to see the show premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







