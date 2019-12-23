Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover video: McGarrett, Magnum, & a car







The Hawaii Five-0 / Magnum PI crossover event is going to be airing on CBS come Friday, January 3. While you wait, we think we’ve got the perfect appetizer now!

If you look below, you can see a new sneak peek that is a scene we’ve been long looking forward to checking out. There are the classic car arguments that you see on this show between Steve and Danny, and then you have what we have here. This may very well take the cake for one of the most epic car discussions we’ve ever seen.

For starters, just think in terms of the key players here in Thomas Magnum and Steve McGarrett. Steve’s used to driving around in cars with people, but not the star of another show. Also, he’s not used to driving a red Ferrari. One of the funnier moments in here comes via the simple fact that it’s Steve driving the Ferrari rather than Magnum … and then add to this, of course, the fact that this is not even technically Magnum’s Ferrari, either. He admits as much to Steve, and then we learn that McGarrett has already read some of Robin Masters’ books, as well.

Within the first part of the crossover, you’re going to see team Five-0 work with Magnum, Higgins, Rick, and TC on a case. The story will then bleed over to Magnum PI, as a number of familiar faces from the first show will gravitate over there. This is a chance to see new character pairings and some new chemistry experiments, as well. There could be a foundation set here for future crossovers, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves either. First and foremost, these shows need to find a way to be renewed.

