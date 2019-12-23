Outlander season 5: Starz releases ambient video of Claire’s surgery







This holiday season, Starz has brought out a number of different gifts for everyone eager to see Outlander season 5. We’ve seen teases from the cast, new photos, and also a series of ambient videos that capture the spirit of a particular room. Recently, the network released one that featured a warm fire and also Adso! This time around, though, we’ve got one with Claire’s surgery front and center.

If you look below, you can see an hour-long video that features the room amidst what sounds like a rainy day in Fraser’s Ridge. It’s raining in California as we’re writing this, so ironically we can feel a lot of this without even having the sound on! While there may not be too many cameos from cast members/cats here, you do at least get a good sense of what one of the coolest new locations in season 5 is going to look like.

Season 5 of Outlander will feature all sorts of new adventures for Jamie, Claire, Roger, and Bree, but what Claire’s surgery offers her is a chance to help people all around the Ridge. She knows more about medicine than pretty much anyone alive at this point, and now she has a dedicated place in order to practice her craft. Sure, there’s only so much that a single person can do in this era, but we have a pretty good feeling that she will help in order to turn the tide of some conflicts to come. The primary one we’ve got on our mind at the moment is the Revolutionary War — how can we not, knowing full well that it’s going to be here in the timeline before too long? (Granted, season 5 will spend most of its time leading up to the war rather than the war itself, provided that it sticks to the source material.)

Herein now lies your reminder that Outlander season 5 is going to premiere on Sunday, February 16 on Starz.

