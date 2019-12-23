Doctor Who season 12 premiere spoilers, run time for ‘Spyfall, Part 1’







The Doctor Who season 12 premiere will be here before long! Think in terms of just nine days, and there is a lot of great stuff to anticipate in advance.

So what do we know at the moment? It goes a little bit like this: The January 1 episode “Spyfall” looks to be a tribute-of-sorts to James Bond, and it also just so happens to be a two-parter. The second installment will be airing on January 5, which is in the series’ standard Sunday timeslot. We’re sure that there is a lot of exciting stuff set to transpire, especially as we start to see what showrunner Chris Chibnall is plotting out as a major theme for the season. We’re sure that the Companions are going to have more to do, but what happens beyond that definitely remains to be seen.

For a few more details now, but sure to check out the full Doctor Who season 12 premiere synopsis below:

The time traveller returns for a fresh set of adventures, beginning with a two-part story. When intelligence agents around the world come under attack from alien forces, MI6 turns to the only people who can help – a certain Doctor and her companions. As they travel the globe in pursuit of answers, threats arrive from all sides, leaving Earth’s security resting on the team’s shoulders. But where will this planet-threatening conspiracy lead them? Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill star, with guest appearances from Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

This episode will start at 6:55 p.m. local time in the UK, and run for just over one hour.

The guest stars are obviously being used as one of the primary selling points of the episode beyond the story and to a certain extent, we get it. If we had Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry appearing, why wouldn’t we do the same? The objective here is to get the new season off to a fantastic and fast-paced start, while also at the same time doing whatever is possible to ensure that viewers who were unhappy with season 11 find a way to feel a little differently about what we’ve got now.

