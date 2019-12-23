For All Mankind season 2 premiere date hopes on Apple TV+







Following the big finale, when can you expect the For All Mankind season 2 premiere to be? Within this post, we come bearing a little bit more information about that!

Let’s start things off, though, by handing down the good news that there will be a season 2 coming for the space saga in the future — that’s one thing that you don’t have to worry about at all. The first season has been airing throughout this fall on Apple TV+, with the streaming service deciding early on that they didn’t want anyone to worry about whether or not there’d be another batch of episodes down the line. We’d describe this move using one word and one word only: Smart.

While Apple is not releasing the viewership information for all of their streaming shows (which also includes the buzzy The Morning Show), they are recognizing that they need to play the long game here with a number of their hits. If they want to have some significant, long-term success, they need to make viewers feel like they’re not canceling any of their shows anytime soon. That builds loyalty, and that’s something that other streaming services (including Netflix) don’t have in their entirety.

As for when For All Mankind season 2 is going to premiere, we’d love to say at some point later this year … though it’s only a guess and given lengthy post-production periods for a show like this, it’s definitely possible it could take longer for episodes to be churned out. As executive producer Maril Davis noted on Twitter, though, filming is already underway on season 2 — that’s a way to ensure episodes come about a little bit faster, and it’s also one of the reasons why the streaming service renewed the show when they did. They are working in their own way to ensure that there isn’t a huge wait, which is important so that they can keep as many viewers on the service as possible.

We’re filming S2 now. Well,

not now exactly (it’s Saturday and the holidays) but we will resume filming in January! https://t.co/e0iPJFuy6k — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) December 22, 2019

