The Flash season 6 spoilers: Robbie Amell open to return







Is it possible that Robbie Amell could come back to The Flash at some point? No matter what happens on the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, we’d still come on here and say that anything is possible. The same goes with us knowing full well what happened to Ronnie Raymond in the first place.

So while we cannot speak towards anything when it comes to the certain future of Ronnie as a character on the show, we can at least say this — Robbie the actor is open to coming back for more. While promoting his new project Code 8, he told Collider that he would be open to some sort of appearance on The Flash again, provided that the timing is right:

Anytime that they want me to and I’m available, I’m there. I love everyone on that show. Danielle [Panabaker] is the sweetest. Everybody on that show is like family. It was nice to be able to be there, at the beginning, when they first started. It’s tough. There’s a lot of story to tell and a lot of characters to give their time. If it ever does work out, I’d love to go back, but I also don’t want to step on any toes. So many people there have earned their opportunities to have some great storylines. I think it would probably just be something small, but I would love it.

We do think that Ronnie was the true love of Panabaker’s Caitlin Snow, and that’s what has made her story so powerful since his death. She’s tried to find ways to handle her grief and it’s been a challenge for her. Ronnie will forever hold a powerful place in the show’s lore as a part of the original Firestorm. Eventually, we ended up seeing Ronnie replaced with Jax, who is now also gone after some time on Legends of Tomorrow.

While there’s no guarantee we will ever see Ronnie again, we’re at least grateful that he was a part of this world. The Flash will return in the form of Crisis on Infinite Earths in January; after that, the main series will remain in the weeks that follow.

