Why NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 could be big







NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 is currently in the midst of a midseason hiatus, and it will remain that way for a couple more weeks.

Luckily, when the show does return, we already have it under good authority that there will be some exciting stuff. We know that there were some seeds planted for some big stories in the most-recent episode “Answers” and, beyond that, there are going to be chances for a few more surprises sprinkled in here and there, as well.

One of the things that we do often look at when previewing upcoming episodes are the writer and director, and for good reason. If a showrunner/executive producer is helming an episode midway through the run, odds are that it will be one worth paying attention to. That’s something that is happening now with the upcoming episode 14, which carries with it the title of “Alsiyadun.”

In a new post on Instagram, it was confirmed that showrunner R. Scott Gemmill is writing this episode, and that it is also being directed by Dennis Smith — one of the most well-known directors of the entire franchise. Just on the basis of those two names alone, it’s worth being aware of this episode for quite some time coming up.

The one unfortunate thing at the moment may just be waiting to see this episode air. With the way that CBS tends to program their Sunday shows, we would imagine that this probably will not air until the middle of February, if not later. After a couple of airings in January, the tendency is that there will be a hiatus for awards shows/the NFL. We’ll see if that pans out here, but it remains a little too early to know for sure. What we do know is that our antennae are out for this episode at the moment…

