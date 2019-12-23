Better Call Saul season 5: Why the premiere will be ratings winner







By and large, we don’t think that anyone would consider Better Call Saul to be anything other than a big hit on AMC — and for a number of different reasons.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul in video form? Then check out some of the latest below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

While we often talk about the Breaking Bad follow-up as a huge success story, the irony is that the live ratings aren’t necessarily something that shatters any ratings. Take a look, for example, the live numbers for season 4 — a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also around 1.5 million live viewers. They’re solid for AMC, but we think that in general, the way this series gets its ratings money’s worth is through repeat airings, DVR viewers, and then also streams on Netflix.

Moving into the season 5 premiere in February, there are two reasons why the numbers could be rising to another level.

1. The success of El Camino – Is it possible that the recent Netflix movie reinvigorates interest in the show? We have a feeling that it could, given that there was so much conversation about Aaron Paul coming back to be Jesse. While we didn’t see any major Better Call Saul cameos in the movie, everything within this world has a tendency to be linked, one way or another — there are often just some surprises in how it happens.

2. The lead-in courtesy of The Walking Dead – The AMC series is going to be coming on after one of its most-popular shows, and while it’s not what it once was, this is the way to get a show like Better Call Saul off to a great start. We have a feeling that the season 5 premiere could be the highest-rated episode of the show in the past year or so — and it will likely be the highest-rated one of the upcoming season, as well. Once the premiere is over, after all, it will be moving to a different timeslot on Mondays.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Better Call Saul

Do you think that Better Call Saul season 5 will be a ratings winner?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







