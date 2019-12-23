The Bachelor spoilers: New Peter Weber promo brings holiday tears







The Bachelor featuring Peter Weber is going to premiere on ABC on Monday, January 6, and you better believe it’ll be emotional! There are a lot of different things that we know about this show, but the #1 is that it operates under a currency of emotion more so than anything. It relies heavily on tears to create drama, and it’s gonna be doing that all over again here.

Of course, to go along with that it’s also going to be giving you Christmas in the new promo below. If you look at the bottom of this article, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as some of Peter Weber’s women cry … while “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” plays in the background. It’s the sort of ridiculous thing that only a show like this can get away with, but it speaks to how a lot of the show plays up the drama in a tongue-in-cheek way.

So what could some of the women be particularly upset about on Peter Weber’s season? A lot of it may start from the oh-so-simple place of them struggling in this environment. While we can speak to it in a comedic sense, the reality is that doing this show is very hard. It takes a lot out of you mentally, especially if you are one of those people who has never been away from your friends and family for a long time.

Of course, add to this no phones, no outside contact, and a lot of other people competing for the affections of just one person … well, you’ll have a good sense as to why this show is like it is. Of course, it only gets worse when you have some fights that are sparked in the house, even if sometimes their origins are very silly and just spiral due to the conditions.

Will Pilot Pete be a peacemaker? He’d probably like to be, but it’s kinda hard when you’re dealing with only bits and pieces of information. It’ll be hard for him to ever have a complete story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now!

What do you want to see on the new season of The Bachelor?

Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around

🎶 It's the most emotional time of the year 🎶Happy Holidays from #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/i36hj8tfYe — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 21, 2019

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







