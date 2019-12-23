Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Scoop on what’s ahead







Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we come bearing a little more news on that … and also what’s coming on the other side.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. There is unfortunately no new episode of the animated hit on the air, as last night’s installment was the last one of the calendar year. For those who know the show’s schedule and have been watching for some long stretch of time, we don’t think that there is really some element of shock present there. For whatever reason, The Simpsons has just run a similar schedule for years — they don’t shift too much from it just because there isn’t a whole lot of reason for them to do. (Still, we do think that a show like this could benefit from a high-profile lead-in such as an NFL game featuring the Dallas Cowboys.)

So what can you expect when The Simpsons returns to the air? The series is going to return with new episodes on Sunday, January 5, and all early signs suggest that there’s going to be some fun stuff ahead! If you haven’t read up on “Hail to the Teeth” (the next installment) just yet, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

Homer and Marge attend Artie Ziff’s wedding and become quite uncomfortable when they realize that his bride-to-be is a clone of Marge. Meanwhile, Lisa grapples with the misogynistic implications of the immediate popularity she receives after getting her new Invisalign braces in the all-new ” Hail to the Teeth” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 5 (8:00- 8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3105) (TV-PG D, L, V)

For those wondering about the future beyond that, the only thing that we can say for now is that there is no new episode airing on January 12. After that, we’ll see — a lot of it is going to depend heavily on special event programming, given that we know there are a ton of special events coming up over the first couple months of the year!

What do you want to see on The Simpsons moved forward?

Are you sad that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

