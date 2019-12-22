Saturday Night Live ratings with Eddie Murphy are HUGE







We knew that this weekend’s new Saturday Night Live episode with Eddie Murphy was going to get some enormous ratings. Yet, we had no idea that they were going to be anywhere near this big.

Here are some of the early viewing figures courtesy of NBC. This episode, which also featured musical guest Lizzo, ended up generating a total audience of 9.9 million viewers and then also a 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks the show’s best overall viewer total since May 13, 2017, which is when Melissa McCarthy hosted alongside musical guest HAIM. For those wanting even more comparisons to TV today, the only primetime network show to have competed against this demo rating is The Masked Singer at the start of its season. In other news, someone at NBC is doing backflips over this news.

In the end, we can’t say that we’re shocked about any of this at all. SNL came into last night’s episode with one of the biggest names hosting their show in years. Not only that, but they also had the holiday season going for it. The majority of viewers for SNL this week had the opportunity to check out the show without really worrying at all over whether or not there was other stuff they had to do or reasons to wake up early the next day. There just isn’t a whole lot of ratings competition right now and the series was definitely able to use that to its favor.

If you missed the news yesterday, SNL is going to be returning to the air in late January with Adam Driver coming back as a musical guest. Meanwhile, be prepared to also see a performance from Halsey, who’s already done some memorable recent work on the late-night sketch show.

