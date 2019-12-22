Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 spoilers: Grover hits the links







Hawaii Five-0 is technically going to be returning to CBS on January 3, but the first episode back isn’t going to feel altogether normal. Why? It’s the Magnum PI crossover, something that should prove to be very fun — even if it’s also very much different from everything else that comes on the air.

For those of you who are looking for more standard episodes, Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 airing on January 10 should suit your fancy. On the surface, though, it doesn’t sound as though it is addressing the big story reveals at the end of this past episode. Think along the lines of Adam and the Yakuza or a blast from McGarrett’s past in the form of Wo Fat’s wife. We’re sure that these two arcs will present themselves over time, so don’t worry too much about that.

In getting back to episode 13 in particular, check out the official synopsis below:

“Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana” – Grover and Five-0 investigate a murder at a private golf course involving a man who was frozen to death in the locker room’s cryo-chamber. Also, McGarrett tags along with Danny when he tracks down the father of a boy who has been bullying Charlie, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It feels perfect in a lot of ways that Hawaii Five-0 would do an episode about golf. Save for maybe beaches and some of the cultural celebrations and food, this is one of the things the island is known for by vacationers. Yet, it also feels like the perfect setting for a murder since you’ve got a lot of rich people all lumped into the same area, plus a lot of different secrets that some of the suspects could have. We’re imagining already a cavalcade of chaos and a multitude of suspects.

Also, can we just rejoice having a big McGarrett/Danny storyline as well? While it’s hardly foreign to the show, we know that there have been a few occasions without it this season.

