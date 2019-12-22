Mr. Robot season 5 renewal: Why isn’t it happening at USA?







Entering tonight’s big finale, is there any hope that you should have for a Mr. Robot season 5 renewal? Within this article, we’re going to break some of that down.

The bad news that we’ve got at the moment is simple: It was announced in advance of the season 4 premiere that this was going to be the final season on USA. There is nothing altogether shocking or revelatory about this news. We’re left more to just digest the fact that this is the end of the series, and that all good things must come to an end.

One of the things that we have been rather aware of from the start with Mr. Robot is that this was not meant to be the sort of series that stuck around forever. From the get-go, the Sam Esmail-produced drama was meant to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. It was not meant to last for several seasons and instead, the story was prioritized. There is something quite nice about being able to dive into a show that is a little more clearly defined, and one that won’t be stretched out for the sake of doing so.

Unfortunately, we don’t think that this is a show that will be revived down the road, as well. It’s had a nice run, it’s told the story it needs to, and not every series out there needs some sort of spin-off to add to its overall legacy. There are times when a show can just be whatever it needs to be.

If you do love Esmail’s work, remember that you can see Homecoming, which is coming back for a second season. Meanwhile, we’re sure that the entirety of the cast will get some other cool opportunities over the course of the months/years ahead. We know, for example, that Rami Malek is going to be appearing in the upcoming James Bond movie. We already know that he’s got a significant screen credit already in Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the end, let’s all celebrate the end of Mr. Robot — and also the fact that it’s had such an incredible run on USA in the first place.

Do you want to see a Mr. Robot season 5 renewal over at USA?

Are you happy with season 4 being the final season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! If there is anything more to report on, we’ll have it for you here. (Photo: USA.)

