Shameless season 10 episode 8 spoilers: Debbie’s new path







Excited for Shameless season 10 episode 8? There is another new episode arriving on Showtime next week, and it's one that should be chock full of craziness. Is there really any other way to describe this show? As the season gets deeper and deeper, it only feels fair to note that the shock factor will accelerate in the same exact way.

What’s going on? Well, think of it like this — Debbie’s getting more and more desperate as some of her plots to make money during the strike aren’t working out as expected. Meanwhile, we’re going to see serous moments between Lip and Tami, plus also trouble for Ian and Mickey. Sure, all of the Gallaghers have their fair share of hijinks and misadventures, but with Ian, there are a higher number of stakes. Just think about it in this sort of way — the guy runs the risk of going back to prison in the event that things go south, so he has to constantly look over his shoulder. He also has to make sure that some of the people around him at work (think Paula) don’t come back to haunt him.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Shameless season 10 episode 8 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Debbie weighs the pros and cons of a new career path; Frank uncovers the truth about Faye’s living situation; a miscommunication between Ian and Mickey has disastrous consequences; Lip and Tami disagree over who should be taking care of Fred.

We’re grateful that we’re going to be getting more new episodes of the show throughout the holidays, even if some storylines on this show are often similar. Take, for example, Frank’s latest “love of his life.” Haven’t we seen this from him before in the past?

