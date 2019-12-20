Outlander season 5 premiere tickets: How big of a demand was there?







We knew that the Outlander season 5 premiere event was going to have an incredible demand around it — and yet, we never expected it to be like this.

In a new post on Twitter, the series confirmed that tickets to the upcoming February 13 event (which we first wrote about yesterday) were all snatched up in just the span of a couple of minutes. We can’t say that we’re surprised by this, and nor should anyone else be! We’re talking here about one of the most-popular cable shows out there, let alone one with an incredibly-passionate fanbase. One of the things that is the most impressive to us that the premiere tickets vanished so fast despite a lack of details. As of right now, it’s not confirmed who will be in attendance, let alone where it will be (other than Los Angeles) or even the official start time. If you got tickets, you almost have to reserve the whole day and prepre for a lot of traffic. This is, after all, Los Angeles that we’re talking about here!

Given how close the Outlander premiere event is to the start of the season airing, we definitely expect there to be a lot of publicity for the cast that whole week. Given that everyone should be in Los Angeles, we’re anticipating all sorts of television and print interviews. They’ll also be back the following month for a PaleyFest LA event, just in case you don’t have a chance to see them at the time of the premiere.

While we know that all of these events are still a good 45-plus days away, there is obviously a lot to look forward to! In between new episodes, promotional opportunities, and hopefully other fun projects for the cast, it’s looking more and more like 2020 is going to be a wonderful year for everyone in the Outlander world.

What an incredible response, clan! Tickets are now closed. We look forward to seeing you at the #Outlander Season 5 Premiere. — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 20, 2019

