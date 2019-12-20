Saturday Night Live: Eddie Murphy hints at possible Gumby, Buckwheat returns







This weekend’s Saturday Night Live features the return of Eddie Murphy, and it’s fair to call this kind of a big deal … or one of the biggest deals ever for the late-night sketch show. This is one of the most iconic performers ever on the series coming back for the first time to host. The Adam Sandler show was big but somehow, this one is even bigger.

What was so fascinating to us was learning more about why Eddie, after all these years, determined that tonight was the right time for him to come back. Speaking in a new interview on The Today Show, the comedian/performer noted that it was actually his appearance on the 40th Anniversary Special that got him eager to do something again. He only had a brief role there, but he felt the energy and experienced the vibe of being around everyone again.

As for what he’s hoping to do in terms of iconic characters, there are some that are on Murphy’s mind. Buckwheat and Gumby could presumably make an appearance, and there’s talk of a possible Bill Cosby bit. It’s going to be a tough balancing act for Eddie on SNL, given that he was on the show decades ago and younger viewers aren’t going to know about his characters. Yet, he’s a huge part of the show’s history and it’s hard to imagine it being what it is without him. It’s a lesson for them as much as anything … but we want it to be funny. VERY funny. We know Eddie’s still got the genes for it as the man behind some iconic specials and roles beyond just his time in Studio 8H.

Remember that this episode will also feature Lizzo as musical guest, and it’s the final episode of 2019.

