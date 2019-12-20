Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 spoilers: Frank vs. the Mayor (again)







Many of you at the moment know already that Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 is going to be airing on Friday, January 3. To go along with that, many of you may also know that the title for this said episode is “Careful What You Wish For.” What’s this episode going to be about? Well, for starters, Erin’s challenging case, ambulance robberies, a homeless crisis, and some elements of Jamie and Eddie’s home life.

To explain further, let’s allow the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 synopsis speak a little bit more for itself:

“Careful What You Wish For” – After an EMT is shot and killed, Danny and Baez work to determine who is behind a chain of ambulance robberies. Also, Frank defends New York’s homeless community after the mayor puts a new law in place; Erin tries to put away a violent perp after a judge rules he’s not guilty, and Eddie offers to help Jamie pay off his student loans, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are two storylines that stand out from the pack here, and they begin with Frank. In this case, it suggests that the conflict between him and Mayor Peter Chase is ongoing. We’ve speculated for a while now that Mayor Chase is going to be an adversary-of-sorts who is going to use his power to influence the commissioner and the NYPD, and we already know that he’s trying to orchestrate a number of different things when it comes to Erin.

Meanwhile, the Jamie – Eddie storyline should be interesting just from the nature of pride, which can at times be a silly thing to obsess over. If Eddie just wants to help Jamie, isn’t that okay? Jamie shouldn’t have to feel weird about the offer, but knowing him, that could be a part of the story.

