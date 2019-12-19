





Is Supernatural new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to have an answer to that question! Beyond just that, though, we’ll look a little bit more towards whatever the future holds.

We don’t want to be someone who beats around the bush here, so let’s go ahead and get some of that rather-bad news out of the way: There is no Supernatural episode coming on The CW tonight, and nor will there be one next week, either. We’re in the midst of a tough hiatus at the moment … but just know that it’s not one meant to last forever. We will see the show back in mid-January, and there’s going to be a lot of great stuff that comes along with some of that.

What are we the most excited to see? We think that it’s really just a tale of two different storylines.

Sam with God – Who would’ve ever thought years ago that Chuck would be a Big Bad at the end of the series? Yet, we’re in the midst of a showdown now and the big question is whether or not the Winchesters can uncover a sense of free will … especially when God may be using some of his own powers against him. Expect “visions” of the future to be a part of the series to come, and the big question that goes along with that is whether or not these said visions are going to be tied into something a little bit greater or are actually legitimate. If God is manipulating a situation, who is to say that he isn’t intentially sending the Winchesters down the wrong road?

Purgatory – We’re getting to see some more of Dean and Castiel working together, and of course we’ve got a lot that we’re excited about with that. Yet, there’s also an element of nostalgia here and that’s something the writers are leaning a lot into right now. Just think about what we’ve had as of late, including Rowena and Adam working their way into the story.

If you haven’t seen the most-recent promo yet, you can do that below…

What do you want to see on Supernatural moving forward?

