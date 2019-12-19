Outlander season 5 premiere event set in Los Angeles







We know that February 2020 is going to be an exciting time within the world of Outlander. We get more proof of that every passing day!

In a new post on the show’s official Twitter (see below), you can learn that on February 13, the season 5 premiere event is going to be happening in Los Angeles. There is no specific time or location for it just yet, but it’s an exciting chance to see many of your favorite cast members in action! There’s also a way that you can get tickets to be there in person, as well — if you head over to this link tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific), you can secure tickets. They are coming out on a first come, first served basis, so we would highly recommend being around your computer at the time everything is beginning. Otherwise, you stand the chance of missing out!

Remember this, though — even though this event will most likely sell out fast, there is another chance to check out the cast and crew in Los Angeles! We reported earlier this week that there is a PaleyFest LA event happening in March, and that will serve as another great opportunity to see and hear from different familiar faces. Just note that the list of attendees has not been confirmed for either event, so there is no guarantee that all of your favorites will be present. Given that both events are happening (presumably) prior to the start of season 6 filming, we at least assume there’s a good chance many of the lead actors will be there.

For now, let’s just wish you the best of luck! We imagine that the season 5 premiere event will prove to be a wonderful celebration of all things related to the show. There are only so many opportunities like this in a year.

