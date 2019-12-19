Shameless season 10 episode 7 spoilers: Dead guy in a bar







Shameless season 10 episode 7 is coming up on Showtime this Sunday, which serves as a nice reminder that this show isn’t leaving you during the holidays. There will be more comedy and craziness … and there’s also going to be a dead guy in Kevin and V’s bar.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as it turns out that Billy is in the bar, cold, stiff, and all sorts of dead. Apparently, nobody realized that he was there when they closed up, and he was still there when they arrived. Heck, nobody realized that he was even dead at first when Kevin and V opened up!

To some, the death of a popular bar patron is going to be sad — for Frank Gallagher, this of course is an opportunity. That’s how he views the situation, anyway. The moment that he recognizes that the guy is dead, he takes it upon himself to engage in a little bit of thievery before running away and proclaiming that there is a “big score” within. All of this is fun — and, of course, all of this is tonally within the world of what we expect from this show. Frank never is one to learn from his mistakes, mostly because he never thinks of them as mistakes. This is just who this guy is, and he has no problem doing what he can to make a quick buck. (Just remember, he tried to sell a baby for most of this past episode.)

As for Kevin and V, how long do you keep a bar closed when you find a dead guy in there? That’s one of the things that we’re sure will be a subject of conversation within this episode. How can it not be?

