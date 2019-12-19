The Masked Singer season 3 trailer: Meet the Robot, Female Monster







While the current season may be over, The Masked Singer season 3 is going to be airing after the Super Bowl! The wait isn’t a long one, and we’re sure that there are a lot of exciting performances that are coming around the bend.

If you missed it, last night there was a full trailer revealed for the new season

If you missed it, last night there was a full trailer revealed for the new season, and it did a good job of, at least, teasing some of what was going to be coming up. Take, for example, some new costumes! It was pretty cool to have a Robot enter the mix here, especially since it feels like that’s a character someone could have a whole lot of fun with. Meanwhile, the female version of the Monster (who we are calling Miss Monster) is a nice callback to the very first season and arguably the show’s most-iconic costume that we’ve seen so far. The Thingamajig this season was more of a cousin, whereas now we’re dealing more with one that has some direct similarities.

Beyond just these costumes, we already knew that there was a Banana entering the picture this time around thanks to some cheeky promo art released previously by the network.

As for the celebrity lineup, of course no one is confirmed — but given that the show is premiering after the biggest TV event of the year, we would imagine that some of the biggest stars we’ve seen yet will be featured. If you’re someone who isn’t the best singer but just wants to do the show, this is a great opportunity to sign up, be seen by tens of millions of viewers, and then go home fairly early on. It’d be a chance to just have a little bit of wish fulfillment.

Of course, we hope that moving forward, the show finds a way to deal with its rampant clue problem — namely, that there are way too many clues and it’s hard to enjoy the show when all of the identities are spoiled two or three episodes in.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer season 3?

