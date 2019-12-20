Is Hawaii Five-0 new tonight on CBS? Looking to what’s next







Is Hawaii Five-0 new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to answer that … but also look more towards the future of the show.

Last week’s episode certainly ended in a way that should make you want more stories right away — after all, we learned the truth about Wo Fat still having a major connection out there in the form of Daiyu Mei, his wife. This poses huge problems for Steve McGarrett and the rest of Five-0, as they now face the rather-impossible task of having to dig through the past once more. This is going to be thrilling, but also a great way to bring in even more nostalgia to what is a nostalgic show.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight, as CBS has taken all of its original programming of the air until Christmas. When the series comes back, it will be on January 3 with a much-anticipated crossover event! You’ll see this show and Magnum PI thrown into the same story, one that spans two different hours. During that, there are a lot of different things that we’re going to see play out.

Beyond this crossover, we do think that there will be more opportunities to see Daiyu coming up, just as there will also be opportunities to explore what’s going on with Adam, as well. We’re worried about him getting roped back in with the Yakuza and hitting a point of no return, but it does give that character even more high stakes in the immediate future. (Note that there is at least one more episode planned for the month of January, airing on the 10th.)

Hopefully, all of these stories will culminate in an official Hawaii Five-0 season 10 renewal. There’s no word on that yet, but hopefully, good stuff will be announced this spring.

