The Bachelor: Chris Harrison on Hannah Brown, Peter Weber







Come Monday, January 6, the new season of The Bachelor is going to be here. What can you expect? Think in terms of Peter Weber’s first night … but also some Hannah Brown drama.

There is a part of us that is always going to think that The Bachelor is milking their relationship for getting attention on the season, and we understand why! This is a show that has loved to create as much chaos as possible with some of their promotional material, and we have a feeling that they really want you to think that Hannah is going to become a contestant. She’s not. We’re not trying to spoil anything, but she was on Dancing with the Stars at the time the show was currently filming.

Want some more news on The Bachelor in video form? Then check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more information and also visit our full show playlist.

So while we think we know the outcome to Hannah’s “return” to the Bachelor Mansion, we might as well share some of what show host Chris Harrison had to say. Speaking via E! News, here is what he thought about Hannah’s “return”:

“I think it’s something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship … I think it’s a relationship that didn’t have a clean, clear break. I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with. But I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn’t really dealt with them all, so I think it’s a hurdle that we needed to clear before we moved forward.”

We do think that all of this will make for a compelling, dramatic storyline in the early going on The Bachelor. Yet, come episode 3 or 4, it’ll probably be cast to the wayside. Such is the way of things for this show, which often changes things up based on whatever is the best (and most dramatic) for them at every given moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







