American Idol season 18 trailer: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, & more singers!







American Idol season 18 is premiering on ABC when we get around to Sunday, February 16 — so go ahead and prepare for all sorts of talent. Oh, and also deliberation and comedy among the show’s judges.

The good news about the trailer below, though, is that despite giving us more of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, the show is focusing on what matters most: The singers. This is what makes American Idol a success story and why it is still on the air — even though there was a substantial network change right in the middle of it.

Do we wish that we had more time with individual singers in these trailers? Sure, but you hear some nice voices and also some fun little moments — including the judges heading outside at one point! The producers of this show have been around the block enough that they know a thing or two about what makes a great audition. They create great moments, but they’re also able to find great talent. The strength of American Idol is when you combine all of these elements and mix them into one.

If you’ve watched the show before, you probably know what to expect over the course of the season. There will be auditions, solo performances, and eventually the live shows. At the end of it, there will be a winner. Let’s just hope for a season stuffed full of fun and with contestants who are likable and we want to root for. That means personalities that we’re going to remember in addition to the vocals.

