Survivor: Island of the Idols finale: Who won? Live updates







Tonight on the Survivor: Island of the Idols finale, we saw a number of crazy things unfold. Take, for example, Dean using an idol nullifier in order to eliminate Janet from the game. Or, Dean snatching an immunity idol out from under Tommy. Or, Noura winning the final four immunity and having the power to declare someone safe from the fire-making challenge.

Of course, she decided to help get Tommy to the final vote — which, of course, makes sense … mostly because this season has been about a lot of people all collectively doing what they can in order to ensure that Tommy makes it far. That’s what it’s felt like! He must be one of the greatest social players of all time in order to have the trust and support of so many different people. Lauren found herself eliminated in fourth place after Noura forced her to compete in the fire-making challenge against Dean. This led to some crazy arguments, but Lauren left like a champ right before the end of the season.

So the final three is officially Noura, Tommy, and Dean. Our first impression here was that Tommy would have the most support — Dean played hard in the finale, but he also burned some people along the way. Meanwhile, Noura was consistently erratic.

This Tribal Council was crazy — just about as crazy as you would possibly expect and then some. There was humor, there was drama, and there was rain … but there was only one winner. Tommy has the title of Sole Survivor! It was the right choice, mostly because Tommy played the most consistent game by a mile. He was able to do what he needed in order to get people almost constantly on his side, no matter the circumstance. Congrats to Tommy! He was a predictable winner, but a worthy winner.

