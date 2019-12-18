Is Stumptown new tonight on ABC? Episode 10 promo and more







Is Stumptown new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll have more discussion on that … and then also the future of the series, as well.

Just in case you didn’t know, we’re gonna take on the bearer-of-bad-news role for a moment: There is no new episode coming on tonight. The same goes for the remainder of the year. Last week’s new episode was the last one for the calendar year — but rest assured, it will be back before too long in 2020. Think in terms of January 8.

With the premiere date being relatively on the horizon, you would think that the folks at ABC would want to start handing down a few more details on what’s coming up … but they’re keeping most of those close to the vest at the moment. We don’t have a whole lot in the way of scoop courtesy of the promo below, other than the fact that there’s a promise for more private-eye misadventures with Cobie Smulders’ Dex at the center of them. Also, you get a good sense in here that we’re going to have a chance to see a little bit more love-triangle news … and that’s about it.

Still, if you love these characters and this cast, we think you’ve got reason aplenty to keep watching. Let’s just make the following very clear — if you love Stumptown, the best thing that you can do to ensure that it sticks around is tell your friends to get on board! Watch it live, or go ahead and tell some of your friends to do the same thing. The best way to keep this show on the air is to boost its audience, and we still feel like there are a lot of people out there who’d love this show who simply aren’t aware of it yet. The cases are compelling, the performances are sharp, and it just gives you a great little opportunity to escape your own world. Few other series bring as many different things to the table.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stumptown!

What do you want to see on Stumptown episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







