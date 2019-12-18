Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? The season 3 road ahead







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we have more news on the subject … and also what’s to come.

The bad news that we have at the moment is rather simple: There’s not going to be a chance to check out more new episodes tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s ultimately so simple as the fact that the Survivor finale is airing. That’s taking up all of the time, and because of that we’re stuck waiting for a while longer to see Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast back in action. Think in terms of Wednesday, January 15. (The reason why the series is not on before then is due to the simple fact that Criminal Minds is airing a two-hour premiere event on January 8.)

The good news at the moment is simply this — we still have more than half the season to go! That means that there is a rather-great chance still to see a number of other stories play out. That includes “Bad Cop,” which will be the aforementioned first episode back and is slated to feature more in terms of Street’s past. There is a lot of great stuff to explore there and, beyond that, also some more interesting backstory for Deacon as he looks into a new business venture.

Want to get some more insight about this episode? Then check out the full SWAT season 3 episode 11 synopsis:

“Bad Cop” – Street is caught between his duty to SWAT and his commitment to his foster brother, Nate (Cory Hardrict), when Nate is ensnared in a criminal enterprise that could ruin them both. Also, the SWAT team goes after a ruthless crew that uses deadly force while stealing from card casinos, and Buck (Louis Ferreira) approaches Deacon to partner on a private security opportunity, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Odds are, there’s going to be some more information released when it comes to the return of SWAT in early January, so have no fear — the news is going to keep coming! You’ll just have to be patient along the way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news about SWAT and the future of the series now

What do you want to see on SWAT season 3 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight, as well? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







