Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? A look towards episode 10







Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we come bearing some more news on that subject … but also look ahead a little bit more towards the future of the series.

For the time being, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no installment coming up tonight. The same goes for the week after, the week after that, and then the week after that. Wednesday, January 15 is when you can expect Kennedy McMann and the rest of the cast back, and there are a lot of cool stories that you should expect to see. Take, for example, a chance to better explore what happened with Lucy and who is responsible.

Are there mysteries? Absolutely, and the supernatural themes of this show will continue to keep things creepy. What makes this show work is that it combines a lot of the elements that makes some other CW shows successful (think Supernatural or Riverdale) and then also throws in there some beloved source material. This show is its own thing, but it constantly does a good job working to pay homage. It never forgets entirely where it comes from.

Of course, though, here is the part of this article where we go ahead and remind you that there is no confirmed Nancy Drew season 2 at the moment. The best way to ensure that there is? Keep watching the show live, first and foremost, but then also try to encourage others to do the same! Point them to The CW’s website to catch up — since, by the way, those episodes are monetized and they allow for an opportunity to get the show even more cash. Because The CW does have a history of giving their series renewals even with lower live ratings, we’ve got hope for the future — this is not a breakout hit by any means, but Nancy Drew continues to be a solid performer.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Nancy Drew

What do you want to see on Nancy Drew moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







