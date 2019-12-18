NCIS: New Orleans season 6: Who is the Man in Red?







NCIS: New Orleans is now officially on hiatus, but before it walked off into the sunset for the year, it left on quite the mysterious note!

In the closing minutes of the episode (see the gif below), Pride found himself have a dream about a mysterious man wearing a red suit and white shirt. His hair was slicked back, and it doesn’t appear as though it was anyone he’s got some close connection to within the world of the show itself. This character isn’t there when Pride wakes up, and may he moves forward from it.

Or, maybe this continues to haunt him…

What we know about NCIS: New Orleans as a series already is that it doesn’t have any problem embracing the pseudo-supernatural on occasion. It’s a big part of what makes it so different from the other shows within this franchise. We don’t think that Pride is actually seeing ghosts, but this sort of thing does give you some of that vibe.

As for what we think it’s meant to represent, it has some similarities obviously to the Angel of Death, who we saw frequently on the show last season. This time around, though, the red seems to indicate something a little more devilish. If Pride did kill Eddie Barrett out of pure desire, rather than self-defense, then maybe this represents a darker impulse rising to the surface. Maybe this is something that he will have to conquer moving forward. Pride is, inherently, a hero — but every hero has some darker edges to them. Even if Pride felt he had reasoning to kill Barrett, a part of his conscience may struggle with it while another tells him he did “the right thing.” This character could be a representation of that struggle, and we have a hard time thinking that this is just a drop-in for one episode. Odds are, the character will play a major role again moving forward.

Who do you think the Man in Red is on NCIS: New Orleans season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

A case of déjà vu. We’ll return Sunday, February 16th with a brand new episode. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/q7RcciwQdC — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) December 18, 2019

