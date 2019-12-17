NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 11 return date for Scott Bakula, cast







Interested in learning the NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 11 return date, plus more info on what could be next? We’ve got a little bit more information right now within!

Let’s go ahead and get some of that bad news out of the way now, though — you’re not going to be getting more of Scott Bakula and the rest of the cast anytime soon. There is no new episode on January 7, which is the same night that NCIS proper and FBI are coming back on the air. What gives with that? It has to do a lot with a big schedule change that CBS is plotting for their show. FBI: Most Wanted is taking the place of NCIS: New Orleans in its old timeslot, which means that we’ll be stuck on a hiatus for a little while longer than usual.

Per CBS, Bakula and company will be back on Sunday, February 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will air following God Friended Me and then also NCIS: Los Angeles. It’s a new lineup for the network, and one that they’re hoping will be a success. While we understand being concerned about the timeslot change (it is scary in a way), we would also make the following clear — the network wants these shows to be successful. If NCIS: New Orleans can draw better ratings than Madam Secretary did in this timeslot, there’s a chance that it could stick around for a while. We do think it will have a chance, given that it is drawing over 6.6 million live viewers on CBS this season alongside a 0.7 rating in the demo. By comparison, Madam Secretary averaged a 0.4 rating and just over 4.2 million viewers in its final season on Sundays.

Because of the long hiatus, we’re weeks removed from CBS giving any official information on the return of NCIS: New Orleans to the air. We’re hoping for a new chapter for the series, one where there can be some more arcs that come into play. While we don’t want the series to forget about Lasalle, it also deserves a chance to move forward and highlight some other stories, as well.

