The bad news that we gotta report right now is pretty clear: There is no new episode airing on the network. What’s the reason for that? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the Survivor finale/reunion show that is coming up. There is still a lot more to come on SEAL Team season 3, but you’ll have to wait until February, most likely, to see it. The plan is for now to have Criminal Minds temporarily take over its spot on the schedule, and it will be back to air some new episodes of its own down the road.

So what can you expect to see when the series returns? We think that, more than likely, Jason and Natalie’s future will be emphasized on some level. There’s no guarantee that the two end up together for a long time, but this is a relationship that proves further that David Boreanaz’s character is evolving. He continues to show that he is not the same person he once was and seeing this out of him is pretty darn important.

Meanwhile, we’d also say that you should go ahead and prepare to see some more great stuff for Davis after much of Bravo showed that they had her bad on this past episode. We still believe in her and Sonny, so there could be a lot more story to tell there.

While you wait…

Remember that this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, there will be a Price Is Right special featuring David Boreanaz and some other cast members as they work in order to honor the men and women of the military. This marks a chance to be able to see the men and women behind Bravo giving back in a big, powerful way. It’s also an especially worthy cause, and you can see a bit of behind-the-scenes fun from the special (which already taped) below.

