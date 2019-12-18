The Blacklist season 7 spoilers: Who is Cassandra Bianchi?







Coming up on The Blacklist season 7 in the new year, we’re going to have a chance to meet a new character in Cassandra Bianchi. She seems to be prominent enough to the narrative, and that of course leads to all sorts of questions. Take, for example, this — who is she? What does she bring to the world of the show?

Here’s what we know about this character right now. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Joely Richardson of Nip/Tuck fame is going to be brought on board as this aforementioned role. She’s described as being “elegant, charming and ruthless,” and it seems as though she may have had some sort of romantic history with one Raymond Reddington. She’s also someone with a criminal past, and she’s entering the show after finding herself in a bind. When things start to fall apart for her, she’s going to need Reddington’s help in order to make it through in one piece.

In speaking about this character a little bit further, here’s what executive producer John Eisendrath had to say via the aforementioned website:

“The part that [Richardson] is going to play has a deep history with Red … We really enjoy the opportunities that we’ve been able to take, every now and again, where we introduce these significant people in Red’s life that he has a special connection to. She’s one of those special characters.”

Fellow EP Jon Bokenkamp adds that this is an “out-of-pattern” episode for the show, one that will involve mostly just Reddington and Cassandra:

“It’s not a bottle episode, but it’s a fun, incredibly intense whodunit episode that breaks the pattern of the case of the week.”

So this may not be an episode that offers up a whole lot of answers as to Reddington’s past or his identity — nonetheless, this should prove to be a rather fun story for the series to take on.

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 7 moving forward?

