Lodge 49 season 3 fails to find home after AMC cancellation







We’ve made it pretty clear already that we would’ve loved a Lodge 49 season 3, and for so many reasons. This show was so creative, so innovative for cable TV, and also just a joy to watch. It didn’t fall into any particular genre and had a pace that was fully its own.

Unfortunately, it’s clear now that season 2 is in fact the end following the cancellation from AMC earlier this year. In a new post on Twitter, creator Jim Gavin made it clear that there were many attempts to find a new home. Unfortunately, none of these attempts were successful.

From a pure numbers perspective, we understand that Lodge 49 was a show that failed to generate big ratings. Meanwhile, we also understand that because of its genre fluidity, it wasn’t one that had an easy time getting awards recognition. Networks/streaming providers want to know that there is skin in the game for any series they pick up, but it was clear that there wasn’t that much there with this show … even if we wanted that to be the case.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll probably say it a thousand or more times even if we never write it in an article again. Lodge 49 feels like one of those shows that three or four years from now, people will talk about as one that was ended far too soon. It already is by its diehard fans, but for everyone else? That could happen in due time. We’d love to see it get another kick at the can down the road, but unfortunately, it won’t be coming anytime soon.

For the time being, our easiest response is to be grateful for the performances, the writing, and the journey. It’s been one of the ages and we’re thrilled that we had an opportunity to see a quirky show like this exist. We’re not thrilled with AMC for canceling it, but we are happy that it managed to get on the air in the first place.

DEAR LYNX, it breaks my heart to announce that LODGE 49 won't be going forward. We tried very hard to find a new home, but there were no takers. Ratings, metrics, algorithms…que sera, brah. I will write a proper postscript soon, but for now a few thoughts. (thread) — Jim Gavin (@jimatdeltaco) December 17, 2019

