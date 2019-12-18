The Resident season 3 episode 10: Did Conrad get fired?







Tonight, The Resident season 3 episode 10 carried with it the title of “Whistleblower,” and we definitely knew that it would be crazy. Yet, we never quite realized just how crazy we were talking about here.

At the start of the episode, it looked as though we were going to be seeing the character celebrate being the chief resident; yet, over the course of the episode, Conrad found himself in deep trouble in his quest to try and help. The problem here is that we’re seeing more and more of clashes between Conrad and Red Rock. What is good for the goose is not necessarily good for the gander, especially when said gander is a looming meta-corporation. Ultimately, Conrad found himself having to turn in his pager and lab coat, which means that he is in dire straits entering the next part of the season.

For the record, most of the Chastain staff seems to have his best — heck, Nic even offered to quit alongside him! Conrad just argued that she’s better off not doing this, though, and instead she could do what she can in order to fight for what is right. Suffice it to say, he’s going to need her emotional support moving forward just as much as anything. Consider just how terrible a psotion this is for the two of them to have to deal with!

What this twist does is push Conrad to the limit, and cause him in order to do whatever he can in order to figure things out. He may not be able to take on a whole conglomerate, but we don’t foresee him being the sort of person to give up. We know that Conrad is a great doctor, but moving forward, he may need to figure out how to be more than that. That’s going to be the only way that he makes it through it.

Kudos to The Resident — sure, this was a great episode throughout, but it is that big-time twist that people will remember for many weeks down the road.

