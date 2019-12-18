Criminal Minds season 15 promo analysis: Is JJ’s life on the line?







During tonight’s NCIS episode, CBS decided to unveil a new Criminal Minds season 15 promo — and it’s stuffed full all sorts of danger. In particular, it highlights a deadly situation that may take JJ away from the team.

The closing seconds of the promo feature a crisis for AJ Cook’s character, something that we know she at least survives long enough to make it to the hospital. That’s been highlighted already in photos, but we know that there is a lot of danger out there still. Even if JJ survives this attack, who knows if there will be some other problems coming a little bit later on down the line?

We know that beyond the danger that JJ is in, there are some other issues at the heart of the season for her — did she mean what she said to Reid, at least in the way in which he interpreted it? That is a big part of this upcoming season, or at least in the early going. We imagine that there’s going to be some sort of resolution soon after the opening minutes.

The Big Bad for the season, meanwhile, is Everett Lynch, who you first met at the end of this past season. He’s the latest UnSub to become an obsession of sorts from Rossi, who is going to be eager to take him out by any means necessary. Doing this, of course, is not going to come easy — his story will be woven through a big chunk of episodes in the final season. Be prepared for all sorts of drama on that, and also some other surprises sprinkled in. Given that this is Criminal Minds, you know that there’s going to be some sort of freaky stuff lurking underneath the surface.

Alas, the new promo is not online yet — just know that the danger for JJ will be at the top of the list.

