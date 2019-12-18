Empire season 6 episode 11 return date for Terrence Howard, cast







Curious to learn the Empire season 6 episode 11 return date over at Fox, or some other expectations on what could be coming? Then consider this article your source!

The unfortunate news, though (and you’re probably aware of this already), is that you’re going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s next. Ever since Empire season 2, Fox has sent the Taraji P. Henson – Terrence Howard series on some enormous hiatuses, ones that often last a few months at a time. We’re going to see this show off until probably mid-March, at the earliest, and that is when it will come back with the final run of episodes. There are going to be more details available eventually on the series’ future, but for the time being, the folks over at Fox are clearly more than okay with making us wait for them.

As for some of what is coming up when the show returns, the obvious top priority will be sorting out who is alive/dead, given all of the teases that we’ve got on that subject already. There’s also the fate of Empire as a company, the careers of people like Hakeem and Tiana, and then also the lingering question of whether or not Jussie Smollett will return. That’s not something that we were seriously entertaining going into the season, but the reports that are out there definitely do have us starting to pause a little and think about it.

More so than anything, we just hope that the end of Empire does prove to be a celebration of what the show does best — intense writing, intriguing drama, and a series of big twists that find a way to almost-constantly keep people guessing. Of course, we also need plenty of music — that is, after all, a big part of the series’ final legacy!

