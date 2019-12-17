Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? The season 2 future







Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we offer up some more news on that … but then also the future for the ABC comedy.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no new episode coming in the near future. It’s not on the show tonight, and nor is it on the show come early January, either. ABC is deciding to hold off until Tuesday, January 21 to give you a little more of the John Goodman – Laurie Metcalf series, and for good reason. Just think about it like this — they’re bringing back some other shows from hiatus that same week, and they want to be able to air a consistent run of episodes straight through without any breaks. Clearly that matters to them a lot, and that makes the longer hiatus more viable in their mind.

The flip side to the show taking such a longer break, though, is that it means that there aren’t anywhere near as many details that we can share right now on the series or what’s coming up next. There are no synopses or no promos available! Yet, we have a feeling that you know a thing or two already about what’s coming, largely because you probably know a good bit about the sort of show that The Conners is. It’s about making you laugh, but also dealing with the darkness that can exist in everyday life. There are a lot of highs and lows that can exist within this world and because of that, you’re often on a wild (metaphorical) roller-coaster ride. There’s going to be more of that through the new season, but we feel like in the end, there will be a few different victories and moments to smile about. Somehow, someway, this family keeps on truckin’ along.

Based on the ratings, we’d also like to imagine that they move their way towards a season 3, but nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to that, either.

