FBI season 2 episode 11 return date, story for ‘Fallout’ on CBS







Want to know the FBI season 2 episode 11 return date, or some more details when it comes to what lies ahead on Fox? Within this piece, we come bearing more news on the subject!

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way — though we’re not sure that we would qualify this as altogether-shocking news, either. There is no new episode of the series airing next week — to go along with that, there isn’t one the week after, either. It’s Christmas and New Year’s Day coming up! This is not the time in which shows tend to excel putting new episodes on the air so instead, the folks over at CBS are taking a little break.

Yet, it’s not all that long a break when you stop in and think about it, given that the series will be back in action with new installments come Tuesday, January 7. To be specific, there is a story coming up entitled “Fallout” that is going to have a lot of difficult edges to it. For more, check out the FBI season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Fallout” – After a businessman with a history of harassment claims against him is killed, the team suspects it may be one of his many accusers, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

To go along with the actual episode itself, there are a few other interesting little tidbits when it comes to the return of FBI to the air — think in terms of the start of a new franchise! Starting on January 7, this show will lead into spin-off FBI: Most Wanted, which is about a particular group working in order to take down some of the nation’s most-dangerous criminals. We know that executive producer Dick Wolf loves doing his universes, and that does seem to be what is going on here. Maybe there will be potential for crossovers at some point, and it’s certainly going to be possible for a third show down the line (though nothing is confirmed there at present).

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI season 2 episode 11?

